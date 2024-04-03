Kolkata, April 3: A controversy has erupted in the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal over the candidacy of Dr. Chandrachur Goswami. Swami Sundar Giri Maharaj, the state president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, has levelled explosive allegations against Chandrachur Goswami calling him a “thug”. Maharaj has claimed that although Goswami was the executive president of the organisation for a few days, he is no longer in that position.

Furthermore, he stated that the Hindu Mahasabha has not fielded any candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: General Elections To Be Held in West Bengal in Seven Phases; Check Dates.

In a video message to the state’s media outlets, Maharaj revealed that Goswami was made the executive president of the organization in 2022 to assist with its work. However, it soon became apparent that he was pursuing his own interests and was not adhering to the organization’s ideals or the principles of Sanatan Dharma. Election Commission Removes Two Top Officials From West Bengal CEO’s Office Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

During Maharaj’s statement, the video shows slogans against the ruling BJP party, cartoon images of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, and even a picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the stage where he was speaking.

Maharaj accused Goswami of misleading people by identifying himself as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha and of raising money during Durga Puja under this false identity. Maharaj clarified that the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha is not contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

