Chennai, December 2: A 20-year-old nursing student, Fousia, was found dead in a hotel in Chromepet, Chennai. The alarm was raised when her apparently lifeless body appeared as her boyfriend's WhatsApp status, prompting mutual friends to notify the Chromepet police. According to multiple reports, the police, after an extensive search, located the body at a hotel on CLC Works Road.

The victim, Fousia, and her boyfriend, Ashiq, both 20 years old and hailing from Kollam, Kerala, had checked into the hotel at 10:30 am. Preliminary investigations reveal that an argument erupted between the couple, leading to a violent altercation. Fousia questioned Ashiq about photos of him with another woman, triggering a fatal response. Ashiq allegedly hit and strangled Fousia with his t-shirt, later uploading an image of her lifeless body as his WhatsApp status. Chennai Lift Horror: Man Crushed to Death After His Leg Gets Stuck in Elevator, Hotel Manager Among Three Booked.

Investigations revealed a tumultuous history between the two, with a five-year relationship that included a secret marriage. The couple had a child in their late teens, given up for adoption in Chikamagalur. Two years ago, Fousia discovered Ashiq's infidelity, leading to a separation and a complaint filed under the Pocso Act with the Kerala police. As per reports, despite serving jail time, Ashiq apologised to Fousia upon his release, and the couple reconciled. Chennai Horror: Man Murders Wife For Hiding First Marriage, Surrenders After Failing to Dump Body.

Fousia's body has been sent for a postmortem at the Chromepet government hospital, while Ashiq was apprehended at an eatery nearby based on CCTV footage. As the investigation progresses, authorities are exploring potential motives behind the heinous crime. The case serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of domestic disputes, leaving the community in shock and mourning the loss of a young life.

