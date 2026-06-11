Chennai Latest News Today on June 11th, 2026: Port Worker Death, Power Outages & Bharathiraja Funeral

Chennai, June 11: Chennai is grappling with significant local developments today, marked by public unrest and a notable cultural event. Protests erupted at Chennai Port following a fatal accident, while residents across the city voiced their frustration over persistent power outages. Meanwhile, the city bids a final farewell to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, whose funeral is taking place with full state honours.

Top Stories

Chennai Port Worker Dies, Protests Erupt Over Safety Concerns

A 23-year-old contract worker was tragically killed on June 11th after being run over by a container-handling vehicle at Chennai Port. The incident immediately triggered protests from other workers, who demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death and raised concerns about workplace safety.

Widespread Power Outages Spark Public Protests Across Chennai

Chennai experienced significant power disruptions on June 10th and 11th, leading to night-long outages in several areas and prompting widespread public protests. Residents blocked roads and demanded answers from authorities regarding the intermittent supply. Tangedco has since deployed 125 patrol teams on June 11th to expedite restoration efforts across the city, following scheduled maintenance work that affected areas on June 10th.

Legendary Filmmaker Bharathiraja Laid to Rest with State Honours

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away on June 10th at the age of 84, was laid to rest with full state honours in Chennai on June 11th. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay led the state in paying homage to the renowned director, whose contributions to Tamil cinema were widely celebrated.

Civic & Local Government

Metro Water to Commence 2-km Sewage Pipeline Project

Chennai Metro Water is set to begin a new 2-km sewage pipeline project along the Madhavaram-Redhills National Highway. This initiative aims to enhance the city's wastewater management infrastructure and improve sanitation in the affected areas. The work is scheduled to commence on June 11th.

Piped Drinking Water Supply to Be Suspended in Parts of Chennai

Piped drinking water supply in certain areas of Chennai will be suspended for a 24-hour period, starting from 10 AM on June 12th. Residents in the affected localities are advised to make necessary arrangements and store water in advance to mitigate inconvenience during the interruption.

Crime & Safety

Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries in Triplicane Area

Chennai police on June 11th arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with two separate house burglaries reported in the Triplicane area. Authorities reportedly recovered 21 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 30,000 in cash from the accused, who is now facing charges.

Health & Social Issues

Residents Protest After Alleged Foetus Loss at Chennai CHC

Residents staged protests on June 10th following the alleged loss of a foetus after a one-hour wait at a Chennai Community Health Centre. Protesters cited the reported absence of doctors as a critical factor in the tragic incident and demanded accountability from the health authorities.

Business & Economy

Gold Prices Decline, Key Vegetable Costs Rise in Chennai Markets

Gold prices in Chennai experienced a notable decline on June 11th, with 22-carat gold plunging by Rs 2,400 per sovereign to be priced at Rs 1,08,000 per sovereign. Concurrently, consumers faced increased costs for essential vegetables, as prices for beans and ginger rose at Chennai's Koyambedu market on the same day.

Hyundai Sriperumbudur Unit Production Expected to Normalize by June 22

Production at the Hyundai manufacturing unit near Sriperumbudur, which had been affected by a recent fire incident, is anticipated to return to normal operational levels by June 22nd. This update provides a timeline for the recovery of the industrial facility.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Chennai Today, Highs Near 38°C

Chennai is currently experiencing dense drizzle with a temperature of 27.3°C. The forecast for June 11th indicates thunderstorms throughout the day, with temperatures expected to range between 27°C and 38°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated.

Weather: Dense drizzle — 27.3°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 27°C – 38°C.

Chennai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Chennai navigates these varied challenges and moments of remembrance, civic authorities continue to address infrastructure needs and public grievances. Residents are advised to stay informed on scheduled utility disruptions and market trends, while the city looks ahead to the normalization of industrial operations and ongoing efforts to improve public services.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).