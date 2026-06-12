Chennai Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: Healthcare Protest, Gold Scam, Singappen Force & Rail Push

Chennai, June 12: Chennai is grappling with a mix of civic challenges and significant law enforcement actions today. Contract healthcare workers staged a protest over salary discrepancies, while police intensified investigations into a major gold coin investment scam. The city also saw its newly launched Singappen Special Force achieve its first arrest, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance public safety.

Top Stories

Healthcare Workers Protest Over App Glitch Affecting Salaries

Over 500 contract healthcare workers protested at Ripon Building on June 12th, 2026, due to a glitch in the Chennai Corporation app that led to them losing nearly a full month's salary. The Corporation has reportedly assured a resolution to the issue.

Police Inspector Accused in Rs 20 Crore Gold Coin Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has intensified its probe into a Rs 20 crore gold coin investment scam, booking a woman police inspector on June 12th, 2026. The inspector is reportedly accused of actively promoting the fraudulent scheme and collecting money from investors.

Singappen Special Force Makes First Arrest in Chennai

Chennai's recently launched 'Singappen Special Force,' dedicated to enhancing safety for women and children, made its first arrest on June 11th, 2026. The force has also stepped up patrols and awareness campaigns across the city.

Thalapathy Vijay Advocates for Chennai–Kanniyakumari High-Speed Rail Corridor

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay, during a NITI Aayog meeting on June 11th, 2026, urged the Prime Minister to prioritize the Chennai–Kanniyakumari high-speed rail corridor. He presented a list of demands to the central government, emphasizing key infrastructure projects for the state.

Civic & Local Government

Kodungaiyur Incinerator Linked to Widespread Health Issues

A recent survey revealed that nearly 80% of residents living near the Kodungaiyur incinerator plant in Chennai are reporting various health problems. This finding, released on June 12th, 2026, has raised significant environmental and public health concerns.

'Water Bells' Initiative Neglected by Most Government Schools

The 'water bells' initiative, launched last year to ensure student hydration, has reportedly not been properly implemented by most government schools in Chennai. This oversight was highlighted on June 12th, 2026, amidst concerns about rising temperatures.

Chennai Councillor Opens Free Gym to Combat Drug Menace

A Chennai councillor inaugurated a free gym for local youth on June 12th, 2026, aiming to provide a positive outlet and address the growing drug menace in the city. The initiative seeks to engage young people in healthy activities.

Mock Drill Simulates Terrorist Attack at Chennai's Lok Bhavan

Black Cat Commandos demonstrated their capabilities during a mock drill at Chennai's Lok Bhavan on June 12th, 2026. The exercise simulated a terrorist intrusion, showcasing the preparedness of security forces.

Tamil Nadu Government Hospitals Launch App for Outpatients

Tamil Nadu government hospitals have launched a new mobile application to help manage and ease crowds for outpatient services. The app aims to streamline patient flow and improve efficiency, as announced on June 12th, 2026.

Controversies Erupt Over Temple Lands and Koyambedu Project

Fresh controversies have reportedly emerged in Tamil Nadu concerning temple lands, HR&CE appointments, and the Chennai Koyambedu project. These issues were highlighted on June 12th, 2026, triggering public debate.

Crime & Safety

Farm Owner Arrested for Alleged Murder of Teen Worker

Police in Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, arrested a cattle farm owner, his wife, and an accomplice on June 12th, 2026, in connection with the alleged murder and burial of a 15-year-old farmhand nearly four months prior. The crime came to light after the victim's mother escaped the farm and filed a complaint.

Woman Stabbed to Death by Partner in Chennai

A woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her partner in Chennai on June 12th, 2026. This incident has drawn attention to ongoing concerns about domestic violence within the city.

Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment in Kodambakkam

A man was arrested on June 12th, 2026, in Chennai for allegedly sexually harassing a woman flower vendor in the Kodambakkam area. The police took action following a complaint.

19-Year-Old Student Dies in Koyambedu Two-Wheeler Collision

A 19-year-old student tragically died in a two-wheeler collision that occurred in Koyambedu, Chennai, on June 12th, 2026. The incident is under investigation.

Fire Breaks Out at Tech Mahindra Office, Employees Evacuated

A massive fire erupted at Tech Mahindra's Chennai premises on June 12th, 2026, leading to the immediate and safe evacuation of all employees. No casualties were reported.

Ghazipur Resident Dies in Chennai Road Accident

A person from Ghazipur reportedly died in a road accident in Chennai on June 12th, 2026. The body has been sent to Bahadurganj, causing sorrow among the family.

Health & Public Initiatives

Tamil Nadu Intensifies Nipah Virus Surveillance

Tamil Nadu has tightened its surveillance for the Nipah virus, with fever clusters now under close observation. This measure was reported on June 12th, 2026, as part of proactive public health efforts.

'Start Run, Stop Drugs' Initiative Scheduled for June 26th

Tamil Nadu's 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' initiative is scheduled to take place in Chennai on June 26th, 2026. Approximately 10,000 participants are expected to join the event, aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse.

Business & Economy

Tamil Nadu's Annual Credit Plan for FY27 Set at ₹11 Lakh Crore

Tamil Nadu's Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the financial year 2027 has been fixed at ₹11 lakh crore. This economic projection was reported on June 11th, 2026, outlining the state's financial targets.

Liquor Manufacturers Urge TN Government to Hike Procurement Price

Liquor manufacturers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the procurement price of their products. This request was made on June 11th, 2026, amidst discussions on state excise policies.

Education & Culture

Lydian Nadhaswaram Returns to Chennai After London Symphony Collaboration

Musician Lydian Nadhaswaram returned to Chennai on June 12th, 2026, after successfully collaborating with London musicians to create an original symphony. His achievement brings international recognition to local talent.

IIT Madras Graduates 46 International Students from 12 Countries

IIT Madras awarded degrees to 46 students from 12 different countries, including the US, Somalia, and Sudan, in a ceremony held on June 12th, 2026. This highlights the institution's global academic reach.

Weather & Outlook

Overcast Skies and Thunderstorm Forecast for Chennai

Chennai is experiencing overcast skies with a current temperature of 28.1°C. The forecast for June 12th, 2026, indicates thunderstorms, with temperatures expected to range between 28°C and 34°C. Residents should be prepared for rain and potential disruptions.

Weather: Overcast — 28.1°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 28°C – 34°C.

Chennai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Chennai navigates these developments, the focus remains on addressing public grievances, enhancing civic infrastructure, and maintaining law and order. Residents will be watching for resolutions to the salary issues, further progress in crime investigations, and the advancement of key development projects across the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).