Chennai Lockdown Guidelines: Essential Services from 6 am to 2 pm, Malls Shut; Here's What's Allowed and Prohibited

Chennai, June 18: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government has decided to put four districts- Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur under lockdown from Friday, June 19, till June 30. The districts will see complete lockdown with only essential services and shops being allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Amma Canteens To Provide Free Food to People Under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits During 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' Period: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The announcement regarding the lockdown was made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on June 15 after a cabinet meeting. The state government has issued a set of regulations regarding the services permitted during the lockdown. The order said that essential services like vegetables, grocery stores, petrol and diesel will be available from 6 am to 2 pm. Tamil Nadu Announces 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram And Tiruvallur Districts Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Restaurants are allowed to operate and sell parcel food from 6 am to 8 pm. Food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy are also allowed to function. Tea stalls, however, cannot open.

Community kitchens and Amma canteens can operate normally. On Sundays (June 21 and June 28), there will be complete lockdown. Only distribution of milk and functioning of hospitals, medical shops, ambulances and hearse vehicle will be allowed.

Chennai Lockdown Guidelines:

Upcoming complete lockdown in Chennai - guidelines in English @ndtv pic.twitter.com/7N3x55kzlE — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) June 16, 2020

Malls, retail showrooms, salons, barber shops and beauty parlours will be shut during the lockdown period. Bus, train and metro services will remain suspended. Cabs, taxis and autos services are also suspended, unless in case of emergency or ferrying individuals to/from railway stations, airports or bus stations.

