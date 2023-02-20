Chennai, February 20: In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old man lost his life after he lost control of his scooter and hit a median while trying to save his pet dog, which lost balance while seated on the fuel tank. The incident took place near Ambattur on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Deepan, a resident of Kavangarai.

TOI reported that Deepan worked as an autorickshaw driver and was living with his wife, Bhavani (24), and two children.

On Friday night, Deepan visited a relative's house in Oragadam, near Ambattur. From there, he took the family's pet dog and was returning home when the accident happened.

The pet was made to sit on the floorboards in front of him. When Deepan was riding along the Ambattur Red Hills road near Kannikuppam, the pet seemed to have lost balance and was slipping, after which Deepan tried to save it while still riding the bike.

In the process, he lost control and hit the centre median. The puppy ran away from the scene. Passersby who noticed the man lying in a pool of blood moved him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered by Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing and further investigations are on.

