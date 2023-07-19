Chennai, July 19: In a shocking incident on Monday night, July 17, in Perumbakkam, a suburb of Chennai, a youth allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at his own house following a heated argument with his father over money. The blast resulted in minor injuries to his uncle and sister. The Perumbakkam police have launched an extensive search for the youth and his accomplice.

According to the Times of India report, the youth, identified as Arun, reportedly demanded a sum of 3 lakh rupees from his father, Paneerselvam, 60, who had recently sold a parcel of land in Bharathiyar Nagar. However, when his father refused to comply with the request, an enraged Arun stormed out of the house. Later on Monday night, Arun returned to the house on a motorbike, accompanied by his brother-in-law Praveen, carrying country-made bombs. Chennai Horror: Youth Murders Pregnant Girlfriend, Buries Her Body Near Graveyard in Villupuram District After She Insisted on Marriage.

Upon their return, Arun and Praveen hurled the country-made bombs at their family home. The explosion caused minor injuries to Arun's uncle, Vetrivendhan, and his sister, Rekha, who suffered leg injuries during the horrifying incident. Swiftly responding to a complaint, the Perumbakkam police arrived at the scene and immediately summoned the bomb detection and disposal squad. Chennai: Man Fakes Identity As Crime Information Officer Under NCIB To Earn Respect in Locality, Arrested.

Upon extensive search, the bomb detection and disposal squad discovered four additional bombs hidden within the residence. Authorities are taking this matter seriously, given the potential threat posed by the discovery of four additional hidden bombs within the house. As the search for Arun and Praveen intensifies, the police are examining CCTV footage to aid their investigation.

