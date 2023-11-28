Chennai, November 28: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old college student, died on Sunday morning after taking a drug at a friend’s birthday party. The teenager was studying at a private college in Choolai and had gone to a hotel in Royapettah on Saturday night, November 25. The next morning, he collapsed in the hotel lobby and was taken to Royapettah Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, the deceased was identified as N Rahul, a second-year student at a private college in Choolai. On saturday, November 25, Rahul went to a hotel in Royapettah to attend a friend’s birthday party. On Sunday morning, Rahul collapsed while walking in the lobby. He was taken to Royapettah Government Hospital by the hotel manager, but doctors pronounced him dead at 12:15 pm. The hospital informed Rahul’s relatives and the Anna Salai police about the incident. Chennai Horror: Toddler Dies After Consuming Mosquito Repellent Liquid While Playing.

Based on a complaint filed by Gokulakrishnan, Rahul’s elder brother, the police registered a case. They found out that Rahul had taken a drug by injection on Saturday night. Three of his friends are in police custody and the investigation is continuing.

In another incident, a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in Chennai after he failed to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) twice. Unable to bear the loss, his father killed himself two days later.

The victim, Jagadeeswaran, was found hanging in his room in the city’s Chromepet area on August 12. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Chennai: Youth Dies of Electrocution At Teen's Funeral, Two Others in Serious Condition.

The student was reportedly depressed after he couldn’t secure the marks needed to qualify for the NEET in two attempts. The police found no suicide note. However, his father, Selvasekar, had blamed the NEET administration for his son’s death, before tragically hanging himself.

