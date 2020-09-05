Chennai, September 5: The suburban train services in Chennai, shut since mid-March, is set to resume from September 7, said local media reports on Saturday. The decision has not been finalised as an official confirmation from the Southern Railway was awaited by the time preliminary reports had emerged. Delhi Metro to Resume Services From September 7 with COVID-19 Protocols, Only Designated Gates to Open at Stations.

Leading Tamil media outlets, citing officials, claimed that suburban train network is set for resumption from Monday. In in the initial phase, electric train line from Chennai beach station to Tambaram will resume, reported News 18. However, journalists on social media also raised caution over the reports, claiming that no such confirmation has been issued by the rail body.

Official Confirmation Awaited

Southern railway officially says that no decision has been taken on starting suburban trains in Chennai from September 7, as reported by a section of the media — Siddharth TOI (@SiddharthPTOI) September 5, 2020

Railway PRO Says News Incorrect

#BREAKING News regarding resumption of suburban services in Chennai is incorrect. No such official announcement has been made by S.Rly: PRO@thenewsminute @dhanyarajendran @anna_isaac @PoojaPrasanna4 — Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) September 5, 2020

Chennai, which was among the worst-hit cities in southern India by COVID-19 pandemic, has reported a reduction in the rate of infection transmission. The city has so far recorded over 1.5 lakh cases, whereas, the tally across Tamil Nadu has crossed 4.8 lakh.

A few special trains are being operated on the suburban grid to provide commutation to essential service providers. Reports, earlier this week, claimed that a few more coaches are being prepared to increase the number of special trains this month.

In the Unlock 4 strategy unveiled by the central government last week, the states were permitted to resume Metro rail operations from September 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).