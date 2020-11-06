Chennai, November 6: A 31-year-old former employee of an IT firm, Prabhu was arrested by the police, on Wednesday, for duping people on account on giving them jobs, reported the New Indian Express. In 2015, while employed with a tech firm in Tambaram, he started promising people jobs in the company and was consequently fired and arrested by the police. Once out of the jail, he along with his acquaintances, again, began to cheat people on the pretext on giving them employment. "Prabhu joined hands with Solomon from Ambattur whom he met in prison and his friend Yuvaraj to carry out the scam," a police official told the New Indian Express. Uttarakhand: Five Arrested for Fraud with Banned Currency Notes.

The gang used to send mails and SMSs to job-seekers announcing a vacancy with a known firm and set up a on-call interview with the HR manager of the firm. The HR manager who was one of the gang members, would ask the victim to deposit a certain amount of money for job-application processing. After receiving the payment, the gang used to send the victim a photoshopped job-offer letter and switch off the number used to contact the victim. Fraud Attempts Against Businesses in India Doubled in Lockdown: Report.

A complaint was filed with the cyber cell of the Chennai police on November 3, by Amarnath, a victim of the scam. The fraudster had asked for a bribe to appoint him to the post of Senior Analyst in a well-known IT firm. The cyber cell team launched an investigation and found the location of the gang's office. It was traced to Paper Mills Road in Velan Nagar near Kolathur. The police, on Wednesday, arrested the three accused.

