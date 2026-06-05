Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected With a High of 31°C

Chennai is set to experience a dynamic weather day on Friday, 05 June 2026, as the city braces for thunderstorms amidst increasingly favourable conditions for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Tamil Nadu. Weather reports indicate a high temperature of 31°C, feeling warmer at 35°C due to significant humidity levels reaching 68%. Residents can expect gusty winds around 14 km/h, adding to the volatile atmospheric conditions.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 68% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Partly cloudy 16% 14 km/h 02:00 30°C Partly cloudy 12% 14 km/h 04:00 28°C Overcast 6% 11 km/h 06:00 29°C Partly cloudy 3% 10 km/h 08:00 32°C Overcast 2% 16 km/h 10:00 35°C Overcast 0% 14 km/h 12:00 38°C Partly cloudy 21% 13 km/h 14:00 37°C Partly cloudy 76% 4 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

While the early hours of Friday will see partly cloudy skies with a low chance of rain, the weather is expected to turn for the worse as the day progresses. From midnight, temperatures will hover around 30°C with minimal rain probability. However, by midday, the mercury will climb, and the chance of precipitation will surge. By 12:00 PM, temperatures will reach 35°C, and a 21% chance of rain is forecast. The situation intensifies around 2:00 PM, with forecasts predicting a substantial 76% chance of rain, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, despite a slight dip in temperature to 37°C and a decrease in wind speed to 4 km/h. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies With Afternoon Rain and High of 40°C.

This forecast comes as local reports suggest the Southwest Monsoon is making its presence felt across Tamil Nadu. While some forecasts initially predicted partly cloudy skies for Chennai, the updated outlook points towards a more active weather pattern, aligning with the approaching monsoon. Highs are expected to reach around 31°C for the day, but the 'feels like' temperature could be significantly higher, a common characteristic of the pre-monsoon and early monsoon periods.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden downpours and thunder. Light, breathable clothing is recommended during the day, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential for the afternoon and evening. Commuters should exercise caution on the roads due to potentially slippery conditions during heavy rainfall. Given the high humidity and fluctuating temperatures, staying hydrated is crucial to mitigate the risk of heat-related discomfort.

The approaching monsoon and the possibility of significant rainfall could impact outdoor activities. Cricket enthusiasts planning to follow the Indian Premier League matches involving Chennai Super Kings should monitor weather updates closely, as any spells of heavy rain could lead to delays or interruptions. Staying informed about the Chennai weather update throughout the day will be key to planning daily schedules effectively.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).