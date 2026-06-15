Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Overcast Start with Highs Reaching 38°C

Chennai is set to experience an overcast day on Monday, June 15, 2026, with temperatures expected to climb steadily throughout the morning and afternoon. The day begins with a mild 29°C, but the mercury will rise significantly, reaching a peak of around 38°C by midday. Residents can anticipate a 'feels like' temperature of 33°C initially, suggesting a humid and sticky atmosphere, exacerbated by 72% humidity levels. A gentle breeze of 11 km/h will offer minimal respite from the rising heat.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 72% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Overcast 2% 12 km/h 02:00 28°C Overcast 4% 11 km/h 04:00 28°C Overcast 3% 12 km/h 06:00 29°C Partly cloudy 1% 12 km/h 08:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 10:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 8% 3 km/h 14:00 37°C Clear sky 33% 6 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates a gradual shift from overcast conditions in the early morning, with a slight chance of rain between 2% and 4% between midnight and 4 AM. As dawn breaks, skies are forecasted to partially clear by 6 AM, leading into a stretch of clear skies from 8 AM onwards. The temperature will climb sharply from 29°C at 6 AM to 32°C by 8 AM and further to 35°C by 10 AM. While the afternoon is expected to be largely clear, a brief, moderate chance of rain, peaking at 33%, is predicted around 2 PM, alongside a high temperature of 37°C. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Rain Update: IMD Rainfall Map Update Brings Relief As Above-Normal Rains Expected From June 18.

Recent weather reports suggest that while some parts of Tamil Nadu have seen heavy rain, Chennai has largely experienced cloudy skies with light showers, hinting at a continued pattern of fluctuating conditions. The prevailing heat and humidity, even with the monsoon's progress, remain a concern for the city. The forecast for Monday indicates a day where the potential for a brief shower could offer temporary relief from the warming trend.

For residents heading out on Monday, 15 June 2026, it is advisable to stay hydrated due to the high 'feels like' temperature and humidity. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. Despite the overcast start, the strong push in temperature later in the day, coupled with clear skies, calls for sun protection. Commuters should be prepared for potentially muggy conditions. While significant rainfall is not broadly forecasted, the 33% chance of showers around 2 PM means carrying an umbrella might be a prudent precaution. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 36°C and High Humidity.

Looking ahead to the evening, temperatures are expected to remain warm, hovering around the high 20s and low 30s Celsius, with continued humidity. The slight chance of rain continues into the late afternoon, so outdoor activities should factor in potential brief interruptions. The overall Chennai weather today points to a warm and humid day with variable cloud cover and a moderate chance of afternoon showers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).