Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect a High of 31°C with Afternoon Rain

Chennai residents can expect a partly cloudy day on Saturday, June 06, 2026, with temperatures climbing to a high of 31°C, though it will feel warmer at around 36°C due to humidity levels hovering at 68%. While the early morning hours may offer some respite with clearer skies, the afternoon is poised for a notable increase in rain chances, potentially impacting outdoor activities. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 40°C.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 68% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Partly cloudy 23% 5 km/h 02:00 29°C Mainly clear 14% 6 km/h 04:00 29°C Overcast 4% 12 km/h 06:00 29°C Overcast 0% 15 km/h 08:00 32°C Overcast 0% 17 km/h 10:00 35°C Overcast 4% 14 km/h 12:00 38°C Overcast 29% 12 km/h 14:00 36°C Overcast 71% 12 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with partly cloudy conditions and a low chance of rain before transitioning to mainly clear skies in the early hours. However, by 4 AM, the skies are forecast to become overcast, persisting through the morning. Temperatures will start at a mild 29°C in the early morning hours before rapidly climbing. By 8 AM, the mercury will reach 32°C, and by 10 AM, it is expected to hit 35°C. The wind speed will pick up from around 5 km/h in the early hours to about 15-17 km/h by mid-morning, adding to the warmth.

The most significant weather development is anticipated around midday and into the early afternoon. While the forecast indicates overcast skies, the probability of rain dramatically increases from around noon. By 12 PM, there is a 29% chance of rain, and this surges to a substantial 71% by 2 PM. This means that despite the partly cloudy start, residents should be prepared for potential downpours during the peak afternoon hours. The temperature is projected to peak around 38°C at noon before slightly dipping to 36°C by 2 PM, but the 'feels like' temperature could be considerably higher if humidity persists.

Given the forecast for a warm and humid day, with a strong possibility of afternoon showers, residents are advised to stay hydrated. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. Commuters should anticipate potential traffic disruptions due to sudden rain, especially in the afternoon. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable for anyone venturing outdoors between noon and 4 PM. While the early hours promise clearer skies, the overall weather pattern suggests a day where preparation for both heat and rain is key. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with a Feels Like Temperature of 35°C.

Recent weather reports indicate a general trend of rising summer temperatures in the region, with some forecasts suggesting a continued increase in the coming decades. Although the current outlook for Chennai is not extreme, the increasing humidity and the potential for heavy afternoon showers highlight the dynamic nature of the city's climate. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest Chennai weather updates, especially concerning any sudden shifts in the forecast, as the monsoon season continues to influence local weather patterns.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).