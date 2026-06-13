Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Skies and a High of 35°C

Chennai residents can expect an overcast day with moderate temperatures on Saturday, 13 June 2026, as the city braces for continued cloud cover and a 'feels like' temperature slightly higher than the actual mercury. The weather forecast indicates a high of 28°C, though the humidity, hovering around 79%, will make it feel closer to 32°C.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 79% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 18% 14 km/h 02:00 27°C Overcast 6% 12 km/h 04:00 27°C Overcast 11% 14 km/h 06:00 27°C Overcast 16% 13 km/h 08:00 29°C Overcast 18% 10 km/h 10:00 32°C Overcast 15% 11 km/h 12:00 34°C Partly cloudy 22% 11 km/h 14:00 35°C Light drizzle 39% 9 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early morning hours will see temperatures around 27-28°C with a persistent overcast sky and a slight chance of rain, around 18% at midnight, dropping to 6% by 2 AM. Winds will be relatively gentle, ranging from 12 to 14 km/h. As the day progresses, the temperature will gradually climb, reaching 32°C by 10 AM and peaking around 35°C in the early afternoon.

While the overall chance of rain remains moderate, an increase to 39% is predicted for around 2 PM, accompanied by a possibility of light drizzle. This spells a need for caution for those planning outdoor activities, including attending the ongoing Indian Premier League matches. Spectators should be prepared for humid conditions and the potential for brief spells of rain, which could impact play or comfort levels.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, especially during the warmer afternoon hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat would be prudent, particularly if venturing out between noon and 3 PM. While no severe weather events are forecast, the persistent cloud cover and humidity can still make for an uncomfortable day if adequate precautions are not taken.

For those commuting or engaged in outdoor work, the prevailing conditions mean a muggy environment. The 'feels like' temperature should be taken into account when planning physical exertion. The gentle breeze of 9-13 km/h offers little respite from the humidity, reinforcing the need for personal comfort and health measures throughout Saturday.

The Chennai weather update for 13 June 2026 points to a day dominated by cloud cover. While the temperature will reach a high of 35°C, the humidity will significantly increase the perceived heat. Early morning and late afternoon offer the most comfortable windows, but the midday and early afternoon carry the highest risk of light rain and increased humidity.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).