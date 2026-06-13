Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Light Drizzle Expected, High of 35°C

Chennai residents can expect a largely overcast day as they step out on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with temperatures hovering around a mild 28°C. However, the 'feels like' temperature is anticipated to be a more noticeable 32°C due to the prevailing high humidity levels, which are expected to be around 79%. A gentle breeze of 13 km/h will offer some respite. Weather reports indicate a persistent chance of rain throughout the day, starting with an 18% probability in the early hours and gradually increasing.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 79% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 18% 14 km/h 02:00 27°C Overcast 6% 12 km/h 04:00 27°C Overcast 11% 14 km/h 06:00 27°C Overcast 16% 13 km/h 08:00 29°C Overcast 18% 10 km/h 10:00 32°C Overcast 15% 11 km/h 12:00 34°C Partly cloudy 22% 11 km/h 14:00 35°C Light drizzle 39% 9 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast suggests a consistent overcast sky from midnight through the early morning hours, with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 28°C. While the chance of rain remains between 6% and 18% during this period, conditions are expected to shift slightly by late morning. By 10:00 AM, the temperature will climb to 32°C under overcast skies, with rain chances at 15%. The afternoon brings a noticeable change, with the sky potentially turning partly cloudy by noon, and the temperature reaching 34°C. The latter half of the day, particularly around 2:00 PM, is forecast to experience light drizzle as the rain probability peaks at 39%, with temperatures peaking at 35°C. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Start Leading to Clearer Skies and 35°C High.

Local reports indicate ongoing discussions about water logging in some parts of the city, a persistent concern during the monsoon preparedness phase. While the forecast for today doesn't predict heavy downpours, the combination of overcast conditions, high humidity, and potential drizzle could lead to localized water accumulation, especially in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear light, breathable clothing to manage the humid conditions. Commuters should remain aware of potential traffic disruptions due to waterlogging and plan their journeys accordingly. Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With a High of 21°C.

For those venturing out, particularly for outdoor activities or commutes, the weather necessitates preparedness. The 'feels like' temperature being higher than the actual air temperature suggests a muggy atmosphere. It would be prudent to stay hydrated and seek shade during the warmer parts of the day. While the rain probability is moderate, the possibility of light drizzle, especially in the afternoon, means that waterproof footwear and raincoats might be beneficial for extended outdoor exposure. The slight increase in wind speed expected during the overnight hours should be minimal in its impact on daily activities.

The Indian Ocean’s condition and its potential impact on the upcoming monsoon season are also subjects of interest, though today’s Chennai weather forecast remains focused on the immediate conditions. As the city navigates through the transitional weather patterns, staying informed through regular weather updates is crucial for planning daily routines and ensuring safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).