Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Conditions and Afternoon Thunderstorms, High of 35°C

Chennai residents can expect an overcast and humid Saturday, 20 June 2026, with the temperature reaching a high of 35°C. The day begins with a 'feels like' temperature of 33°C and 80% humidity, making for muggy conditions. While early morning hours will see overcast skies and a slight chance of rain, conditions are forecast to clear up by late morning.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 33°C High 35°C Low 27°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 80% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 12% 22 km/h 02:00 26°C Overcast 14% 10 km/h 04:00 26°C Overcast 4% 11 km/h 06:00 26°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 08:00 29°C Overcast 0% 8 km/h 10:00 33°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 11% 5 km/h 14:00 32°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 37% 12 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

However, the afternoon brings a significant shift, with a chance of thunderstorms and slight hail expected around 2 PM. Despite a cooler temperature of 32°C during this period, residents should be prepared for potential heavy downpours and gusty winds, with wind speeds picking up to 12 km/h. The low for the day is predicted to be 27°C.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).