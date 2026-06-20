Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Conditions and Afternoon Thunderstorms, High of 35°C
Chennai's weather on Saturday, 20 June 2026, will be characterized by overcast skies and a high of 35°C. Humidity will be around 80%, with a noticeable 'feels like' temperature of 33°C. Residents should prepare for a chance of thunderstorms and slight hail in the afternoon, accompanied by gusty winds.
Chennai residents can expect an overcast and humid Saturday, 20 June 2026, with the temperature reaching a high of 35°C. The day begins with a 'feels like' temperature of 33°C and 80% humidity, making for muggy conditions. While early morning hours will see overcast skies and a slight chance of rain, conditions are forecast to clear up by late morning.
|Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|
Temperature
29°C
|
Feels Like
33°C
|
High
35°C
|
Low
27°C
|
Conditions
Overcast
|
Humidity
80%
|
Wind Speed
16 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|28°C
|Overcast
|12%
|22 km/h
|02:00
|26°C
|Overcast
|14%
|10 km/h
|04:00
|26°C
|Overcast
|4%
|11 km/h
|06:00
|26°C
|Overcast
|0%
|9 km/h
|08:00
|29°C
|Overcast
|0%
|8 km/h
|10:00
|33°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|8 km/h
|12:00
|35°C
|Clear sky
|11%
|5 km/h
|14:00
|32°C
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|37%
|12 km/h
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
However, the afternoon brings a significant shift, with a chance of thunderstorms and slight hail expected around 2 PM. Despite a cooler temperature of 32°C during this period, residents should be prepared for potential heavy downpours and gusty winds, with wind speeds picking up to 12 km/h. The low for the day is predicted to be 27°C.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).