Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Afternoon Rain Showers Expected, High of 37°C

Chennai residents are set for an overcast day on Sunday, 14 June 2026, with a noticeable drop in the 'feels like' temperature expected as the day progresses, though humidity will remain high. The city's weather forecast indicates a high temperature of around 29°C, but with humidity levels sitting at 76%, it will feel closer to 34°C during the warmer parts of the day. Light winds from the east at approximately 10 km/h will offer some respite, but the prevailing cloudy conditions will dominate the Chennai weather today.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 76% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Overcast 4% 10 km/h 02:00 28°C Overcast 2% 13 km/h 04:00 28°C Overcast 0% 12 km/h 06:00 28°C Overcast 1% 10 km/h 08:00 32°C Overcast 2% 11 km/h 10:00 35°C Partly cloudy 0% 12 km/h 12:00 37°C Overcast 16% 10 km/h 14:00 31°C Slight rain showers 57% 9 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Chennai weather reveals a consistent pattern of overcast skies throughout the early morning, with only a minimal chance of rain. Temperatures will hover around the late 20s Celsius until 08:00. As the day heats up, by 10:00, the temperature is forecast to climb to 35°C with partly cloudy conditions. A significant shift is expected around midday, with overcast skies returning and a heightened chance of rain. By 12:00, the temperature will dip to 37°C, and the probability of precipitation rises to 16%. The most active weather period appears to be around 14:00, when slight rain showers are anticipated, with a 57% chance of rain and temperatures dropping to 31°C, offering a brief cooling effect before the day ends. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

Given the forecast for overcast skies and the potential for light rain showers, particularly in the afternoon, residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear light, breathable clothing. The high humidity will continue to make conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature, so staying hydrated is crucial. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slick roads during the afternoon hours due to the expected rain, which could impact travel times. While the 'feels like' temperature might be high initially, the afternoon showers and cooler temperatures later in the day suggest a moderately comfortable, albeit damp, experience for those venturing outdoors. Delhi Monsoon Forecast: IMD Says Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi-NCR Between June 25-30; AQI Remains Poor Despite Rain Relief.

This Chennai weather update comes amidst ongoing discussions about monsoon patterns, with some reports suggesting that unusual conditions in the Indian Ocean could influence the season's rainfall. While immediate severe weather is not predicted for Chennai today, the combination of heat and humidity, as hinted at in recent local weather reports, remains a factor for comfort. Residents should stay tuned to the latest Chennai weather forecast for any significant changes throughout the day. The evening is expected to remain cloudy with a persistent, though diminishing, chance of light showers as the temperature settles around the 29°C mark.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).