Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with Drizzle and a High Temperature of 37°C
Chennai's weather today, Thursday, 04 June 2026, will be overcast with intermittent drizzle and humidity reaching 74%. Temperatures will peak around 37°C in the afternoon, with a high chance of moderate rain by 2 PM. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated.
Chennai residents can expect a predominantly overcast day with intermittent drizzle as they navigate Thursday, 04 June 2026. The city's weather forecast indicates a comfortable temperature of 29°C, though the humidity of 74% will make it feel warmer, closer to 34°C. A gentle breeze of 9 km/h will offer minimal respite from the muggy conditions. This weather update is crucial for those planning their daily activities across the metropolis.
|Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Thursday, 04 June 2026
|
Temperature
29°C
|
Feels Like
34°C
|
Conditions
Overcast
|
Humidity
74%
|
Wind Speed
9 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Thursday, 04 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|29°C
|Light drizzle
|39%
|7 km/h
|02:00
|28°C
|Partly cloudy
|10%
|10 km/h
|04:00
|28°C
|Mainly clear
|1%
|11 km/h
|06:00
|29°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|9 km/h
|08:00
|32°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|15 km/h
|10:00
|35°C
|Overcast
|0%
|15 km/h
|12:00
|37°C
|Light drizzle
|19%
|13 km/h
|14:00
|36°C
|Moderate drizzle
|67%
|7 km/h
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The early hours of Thursday will see a chance of light drizzle starting around midnight, with a 39% probability of rain, alongside a temperature of 29°C and winds at 7 km/h. As the night progresses into the early morning, conditions are expected to become partly cloudy and then mainly clear by 4 AM, with temperatures dipping slightly to 28°C. However, the clear skies will be short-lived, as the mercury begins to climb, reaching a high of 32°C by 8 AM under clear skies and a wind speed of 15 km/h. The afternoon will see a return to overcast conditions by 10 AM, with the temperature soaring to 35°C. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Light Drizzle and a High of 29°C.
By midday, around 12 PM, a return of light drizzle is anticipated, coinciding with a temperature of 37°C and a 19% chance of rain, although the wind will ease to 13 km/h. The most significant chance of precipitation appears to be between 2 PM and 4 PM, with moderate drizzle expected and a 67% probability of rain, even as the temperature hovers around 36°C, with winds at 7 km/h. This pattern suggests a day where preparedness for both humid heat and sudden showers will be key.
For citizens of Chennai, it is advisable to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially during the warmer hours when the 'feels like' temperature significantly exceeds the actual reading. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended due to the persistent drizzle and moderate rain chances, particularly in the afternoon. Commuters should be aware that road surfaces might become slick, potentially impacting travel times. Light, breathable clothing will be most comfortable, layered to accommodate temperature fluctuations and sudden downpours. Given the high humidity, it's wise to take precautions against heat exhaustion and stay indoors during periods of heavy rain if possible. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity With Rain Likely.
This detailed Chennai weather forecast for Thursday, 04 June 2026, highlights a day of variable conditions. While the morning starts clear, the afternoon promises overcast skies with a noticeable chance of rain, making it essential for residents to stay informed about the evolving Chennai weather update. Monitoring the hourly outlook will be beneficial for planning outdoor activities and ensuring a comfortable day despite the unpredictable weather patterns.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).