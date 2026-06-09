Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Afternoon Drizzle and High of 35°C

Chennai residents should prepare for a day of overcast skies and fluctuating temperatures as the city navigates the weather forecast for Tuesday, 09 June 2026. The day is set to begin with temperatures hovering around 35°C, feeling more like 37°C due to the prevailing humidity levels of 43%. While the morning hours are expected to be partly cloudy with no immediate threat of rain, the outlook shifts significantly as the day progresses. The wind speed will remain a steady 17 km/h during the early part of the day, offering some slight respite from the warmth.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 43% Wind Speed 17 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 35°C Partly cloudy 0% 17 km/h 11:00 37°C Overcast 0% 17 km/h 13:00 39°C Overcast 22% 18 km/h 15:00 36°C Light drizzle 54% 9 km/h 17:00 35°C Overcast 84% 10 km/h 19:00 30°C Light drizzle 76% 15 km/h 21:00 29°C Light drizzle 60% 8 km/h 23:00 30°C Overcast 43% 9 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As midday approaches, the cloud cover is expected to thicken, leading to overcast conditions by 11:00 AM. Temperatures will climb to an estimated 37°C. The real change in the Chennai weather forecast comes in the afternoon. By 1:00 PM, temperatures might briefly peak around 39°C, but the probability of rain increases to 22%. This is just a prelude to the more substantial precipitation expected later. The wind speed is also forecasted to decrease slightly to 18 km/h around this time.

The most significant weather update for Chennai today concerns the late afternoon and evening. At 3:00 PM, conditions are forecast to bring light drizzle with a 54% chance of rain, while the temperature dips to 36°C. This will be followed by more widespread rain, with an 84% chance of precipitation and overcast skies by 5:00 PM, as the temperature holds at 35°C. This pattern of light drizzle and overcast conditions, with a significant chance of rain, is expected to persist into the evening hours.

Residents can anticipate cooler temperatures in the evening, with readings dropping to around 30°C by 7:00 PM, accompanied by a 76% chance of light drizzle. The rain continues through the night, with a 60% chance at 9:00 PM (29°C) and 43% chance around 11:00 PM when skies remain overcast and the temperature is forecast to be 30°C. This consistent chance of rain throughout the latter half of the day necessitates preparedness for damp conditions.

For those venturing out in Chennai today, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially from the afternoon onwards. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the heat and humidity, but a light jacket might be useful for cooler, wet evenings. Commuters should be mindful of potentially slippery roads and plan for slight delays due to rain. Staying hydrated is crucial given the high 'feels like' temperature early on, even with the increasing humidity and chances of rain later. This comprehensive Chennai weather update aims to help citizens plan their day effectively.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).