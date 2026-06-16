Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Expect High Humidity and Around 30°C With Chance of Drizzle

Chennai residents can expect a day of partly cloudy skies and persistent humidity on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The city's temperature is forecast to hover around a warm 30°C, though the high humidity of 80% will make it feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 35°C. Light winds at approximately 12 km/h will offer minimal respite from the muggy conditions. This forecast follows recent reports suggesting scattered rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with some indications of rain and thunderstorms in Chennai.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 80% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Partly cloudy 0% 12 km/h 02:00 29°C Partly cloudy 2% 12 km/h 04:00 28°C Overcast 11% 12 km/h 06:00 28°C Overcast 13% 6 km/h 08:00 31°C Overcast 6% 3 km/h 10:00 35°C Partly cloudy 0% 3 km/h 12:00 37°C Mainly clear 10% 3 km/h 14:00 36°C Light drizzle 37% 12 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures around 30°C, gradually dropping slightly before climbing. By the early morning (around 4 AM), overcast skies are expected with a low chance of rain. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, temperatures will rise significantly. By 10 AM, the mercury will reach 35°C, with conditions mainly clear, though a brief period around midday may see a slight increase in rain chances. A noticeable shift occurs around 2 PM, when light drizzle is possible, accompanied by a jump in rain probability to 37% and a slight increase in wind speed to 12 km/h, while the temperature remains high at 36°C.

Residents heading out today should prepare for a typically warm and humid Chennai day. Light, breathable clothing is advisable to manage the heat and humidity. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is a sensible precaution, especially for the afternoon, as light drizzle is forecast. Staying hydrated will be crucial, so remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Commuters may experience slightly slower travel times if the predicted light drizzle materializes into showers, particularly during the afternoon peak hours.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season continues to be a significant event for the city, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) often playing crucial matches. While no specific match is listed for today, the general weather conditions of heat and humidity are typical for the ongoing season. Attendees of any potential outdoor sporting events or other gatherings should be prepared for these conditions, ensuring adequate hydration and sun protection to enjoy the day comfortably, even with the possibility of isolated showers.

Overall, the Chennai weather today, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, presents a picture of warmth, high humidity, and a chance of passing showers. While not severe, the conditions warrant attention for daily planning and outdoor activities. The forecast suggests fluctuating cloud cover throughout the day, with temperatures peaking in the afternoon before a slight possibility of drizzle later in the day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).