Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies Turning to Moderate Drizzle With Highs Near 35°C

Chennai residents can expect a largely clear sky for the initial part of Wednesday, 03 June 2026, with temperatures climbing to a high of 30°C. However, the mercury is set to feel warmer, reaching up to 34°C due to considerable humidity levels pegged at 77%. A gentle breeze of 15 km/h will accompany the morning conditions. Early reports suggest that while the day begins with pleasant, cloud-free weather, there's a notable shift expected later.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 77% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h 02:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 04:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 06:00 28°C Mainly clear 0% 6 km/h 08:00 31°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 10:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 37°C Mainly clear 22% 3 km/h 14:00 35°C Moderate drizzle 71% 12 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates a gradual rise in temperature from the early morning hours. The night will be mild with temperatures around 29°C, slowly dipping to 28°C by dawn before climbing steadily. By 10:00 AM, the temperature will already be around 35°C, underscoring the need for precautions against the sun. As the day progresses towards noon, there's a slight increase in the probability of rain, reaching 22% around 12:00 PM, though conditions remain mainly clear. This signals a transition period before more significant moisture arrives.

The weather is poised for a noticeable change in the early afternoon. Forecasts indicate moderate drizzle commencing around 2:00 PM, with a rain probability soaring to 71%. While the temperature might slightly recede to 35°C during this period, the increased humidity and rainfall will make conditions feel more oppressive. The wind speed is also expected to pick up to 12 km/h, potentially stirring up the moisture in the air. Delhi Braces for Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures on June 3, 2026, As Heat Builds.

Recent weather reports for Tamil Nadu have highlighted a contrasting situation, with predictions of heatwaves persisting in some coastal areas, including Chennai, even as other districts brace for heavy rains. This suggests that while the forecast for Chennai today is not extreme, residents should remain aware of the broader weather patterns influencing the region. The transition from clear skies to drizzle highlights the dynamic nature of early June weather.

For residents going about their day in Chennai on Wednesday, 03 June 2026, it is advisable to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially during the warmer morning and early afternoon hours. Light, breathable clothing is recommended. As there's a significant chance of drizzle developing by the afternoon, carrying an umbrella or raincoat is a prudent measure. Commuters should anticipate potentially slippery roads and slightly slower traffic conditions when the rain begins. The combination of heat and humidity means staying cool and comfortable will be key to managing the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).