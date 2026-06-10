Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Overcast Skies With High of 32°C and Drizzle

Chennai residents can expect an overcast day with a possibility of light drizzle on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 32°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 35°C due to the prevailing humidity levels, which are expected to be around 52%. The wind will be a gentle 9 km/h, offering minimal respite from the warm conditions. This weather pattern follows recent reports indicating potential thundershowers and a mixed outlook across Tamil Nadu, with coastal areas like Chennai previously experiencing hot and humid conditions alongside intermittent rain.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 52% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 32°C Overcast 7% 9 km/h 02:00 31°C Overcast 8% 12 km/h 04:00 31°C Overcast 6% 13 km/h 06:00 30°C Overcast 3% 13 km/h 08:00 32°C Overcast 0% 18 km/h 10:00 35°C Overcast 0% 14 km/h 12:00 37°C Light drizzle 8% 13 km/h 14:00 37°C Overcast 33% 6 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast suggests a gradual warming trend in the early morning hours, starting with temperatures around 30-31°C before climbing. By 8 AM, temperatures will be around 32°C with minimal chance of rain. The mercury is expected to rise further by mid-morning, hitting 35°C around 10 AM. A slight possibility of light drizzle is anticipated around midday, specifically at 12 PM, when the temperature could feel even warmer, reaching up to 37°C. The afternoon, particularly from 2 PM onwards, will remain overcast, with temperatures holding steady around 37°C, though the chance of significant rainfall appears to decrease slightly.

Recent weather updates for Tamil Nadu have highlighted the likelihood of thundershowers in several districts, suggesting a continuation of the monsoon-influenced pattern in the region. While Chennai was not explicitly mentioned for heavy rain in some of the latest advisories, the forecast for an overcast sky and potential drizzle indicates a departure from consistently clear, hot weather. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures up to 43°C.

For those venturing out in Chennai today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026, dressing in light, breathable fabrics is advisable. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is prudent, especially during the midday and early afternoon hours when light drizzle is a possibility. Staying hydrated will be important, given the 'feels like' temperature potentially exceeding the actual mercury. Commuters should be prepared for slightly damp conditions on roads. Despite the overcast skies, the heat and humidity mean that heat-related precautions should still be observed, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The Indian Premier League 2026 season continues with matches scheduled for teams like the Chennai Super Kings. With today's forecast predicting overcast conditions and a chance of light drizzle, especially around midday, players and spectators at any outdoor cricket matches in Chennai should be prepared for variable weather. While the conditions are unlikely to cause major disruptions to the game, the humidity and warmth will be noticeable for those attending or participating.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).