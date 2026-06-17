Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Thunderstorms with Slight Hail Expected, High of 30°C

Chennai residents can expect a largely overcast day with a significant chance of thunderstorms and light hail this afternoon, according to the latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 17 June 2026. The day will begin with a warm and humid atmosphere, with temperatures hovering around 30°C from midnight. Humidity levels are expected to be high, around 82%, making the 'feels like' temperature climb as high as 37°C during the hotter parts of the day.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 82% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Overcast 8% 10 km/h 02:00 30°C Overcast 6% 13 km/h 04:00 29°C Partly cloudy 5% 13 km/h 06:00 29°C Overcast 3% 10 km/h 08:00 32°C Partly cloudy 2% 11 km/h 10:00 36°C Partly cloudy 0% 8 km/h 12:00 38°C Partly cloudy 12% 1 km/h 14:00 36°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 43% 11 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will see consistent overcast conditions, with a slight chance of rain lingering until around 6 AM. As the day progresses towards the afternoon, temperatures will begin to rise, reaching a peak of approximately 32°C by 8 AM and climbing further. By midday, expectations are for partly cloudy skies with temperatures potentially nearing 38°C, though wind speeds will be minimal, around 1 km/h. However, this brief respite will be short-lived. Heatwave Alert: Central and Western Europe Brace for Heat Wave As Temperatures Forecast To Reach 40°C.

The weather outlook shifts dramatically around 2 PM, with forecasts indicating thunderstorms accompanied by a slight chance of hail. This period is expected to bring a substantial increase in rain probability, reaching up to 43%, alongside a brisk wind speed of 11 km/h. This dramatic shift suggests that outdoor activities planned for the late afternoon should be approached with caution, and residents should be prepared for sudden downpours and potential lightning.

Recent weather reports have indicated a persistent heatwave in Chennai, with temperatures frequently around 40 degrees Celsius. While today's forecast peak temperature is slightly lower, the high humidity will amplify the feeling of heat. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially if venturing out during the afternoon when thunderstorm activity is most likely. Commuters should be aware of potential delays due to sudden rain. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Partly Cloudy Skies with a High of 37°C.

For those attending outdoor events, such as the Indian Premier League matches involving Chennai Super Kings, it is crucial to monitor the evolving weather conditions. While the early parts of the day may seem manageable, the afternoon thunderstorms pose a significant risk to play and spectator comfort. Carrying sun protection remains essential even with overcast skies, and staying informed about any potential match interruptions due to weather is recommended.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).