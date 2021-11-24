Raipur, November 24: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the ambitious project ‘CHIRAAG’ today, at Krishi Madai Programme organized in Shaheed Gundadhur Agriculture College Premise in Kumharvand, Jagdalpur. In his address to the programme, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel referred to this project worth nearly Rs 1735 crore as one of the biggest project launched to transform the lives of people in Bastar.

Chief Minister further said that every major scheme in the state is being launched in Bastar with the blessings of Maa Danteshwari, and by the Divine Grace, all these schemes have turned out to be successful. He added that “CHIRAAG Project” would be implemented in 14 districts including Bastar and Sarguja divisions of Chhattisgarh. He said that CHIRAAG project will prove to be a new dawn of development in the tribal areas. On the occasion, Chief Minister announced that the Government Women's Polytechnic Dharampura will be named after Dharamu Mahara and Bastar High School will be named after Jagtu Mahara. Besides, he also announced the construction of a grand community hall in the name of Jagtu Mahara.

Addressing a large number of farmers at the programme, Chief Minister said that the objective of this scheme is to improve the income of farmers, to ensure availability of nutritious food in villages, to develop a nutrition-production system based on the climate of the region, to develop methodology for better management of resources. Through this project, new scientific methods of development in the agriculture sector will be promoted.

“CHIRAAG” project would create new opportunities and bring new hopes for the tribal peope through modern farming techniques and innovations. The World Bank and the United Nations Organization's federation for Agricultural Development- IFAD have extended financial aid for this project.

This includes financial aid of Rs 730 crore by World Bank, Rs 486.69 crore by IFAD for this project. 30 percent of the total amount of this project i.e. Rs 518.68 crore has been sanctioned by Chhattisgarh Government fron state fund. Project CHIRAAG will be implemented in tribal development blocks of Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Mungeli, Balodabazar, Balrampur, Jashpur, Koriya, Surajpur and Sarguja districts.

CHIRAAG project will be implemented in Bakawand and Bastar in Bastar district, Naharpur and Charama blocks of Kanker district, Bade Rajpur and Makdi blocks of Kondagaon district, Narayanpur block of Narayanpur district, Dantewada and Katekalyan blocks of Dantewada district, Chhindgarh and Sukma blocks of Sukma district and selected villages of Bhopalpatnam and Bhairamgarh blocks of Bijapur district. This project will not only prosper the agriculture sector in Bastar but will also encourage the farmers to adopt modern approach with their traditional farming methods. This will improve their financial condition and commence a new phase of prosperity in their lives.

Chief Minister said that beside the development of small grain crops, integrated agriculture, promotion of organic farming, ground water enrichment, horticulture crops, ‘baadi’ development, improved fisheries, promotion of animal husbandry and dairy production under the project, work has been done to improve the income of farmers through value addition to their produce. Moreover, efforts will also be made to provide better market for various agricultural products. This project will be implemented with gauthans of Suraaji Yojana as the center.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Maa Danteshwari, all the schemes we have launched here have borne successful results. Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan was commenced from Bastar, and today the rate of malnutrition has declined by 32 percent and more than 80 thousand women have become anemia-free.

Malaria-Mukt Bastar campaign was also started from here and it resulted in decline of number of malaria cases by 45 percent in Bastar and 60 percent in Sarguja. Implementation of Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Yojana was also commenced from this place, and now people have easy access to healthcare facilities. For the first time in Lohandiguda area of Bastar, lands acquired from farmers to set up industries was returned to the owners.

Presiding over the program, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey said that today is a historic day for Bastar. CHIRAAG project worth Rs 1735 crore has been launched to transform the identity of Bastar. Through this project, infrastructure will be developed and agricultural technology will be promoted to create better employment opportunities for local youth. He said that Bastar has already established its identity with the quality of its products.

Now these products of Bastar will be made available in Delhi-Mumbai and various online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Agriculture Minister Mr. Choubey said that this year a target of procuring 1 crore 5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been set. For the first time in Chhattisgarh, Millet Mission has been launched in the state to procure minor cereal crops such as Kodo-Kutki on support price.

Minister in-charge of the district Mr. Kawasi Lakhma and MP Mr. Deepak Baij also addressed the program. On this occasion, Deputy Speaker of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Mr. Manoj Mandavi, Chairman of Bastar Area Tribal Development Authority Mr. Lakheshwar Baghel, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Rekhchand Jain, Chairman of State Handicrafts Development Board Mr. Chandan Kashyap, Vice Chairman of Bastar Area Tribal Development Authority Mr. Santram Netam and Mr. Vikramshah Mandavi, Dantewada MLA Mrs. Devti Karma, MLA Chitrakote Mr. Rajman Benzam, Bhilai MLA Mr. Devendra Yadav, Mayor Mrs. Safira Sahu, Municipal Corporation President Mrs. Kavita Sahu, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr. S.S. . Sengar, Commissioner Mr. G.R. Churendra, IG Bastar Mr. Sundarraj P., Collector Mr. Rajat Bansal, Senior Superintendent of Police Mr. Jitendra Meena along with other dignitaries and other officials were present.

Chief Minister Released the Technical Bulletin of Agriculture College

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel released the agriculture based technical bulletin- 'Bastar Ki Pramukh Dalhani Fasal' issued by Shaheed Gundadhur Agricultural College on this occasion.

MoU signed between Bhumgadi Mahila Krishi Utpadak Samooh and Horticulture College for Coffee Production

On this occasion, MoU was signed between Bhumagadi Mahila Krishi Utpadak Samooh and Horticulture College for coffee production. At the programme, Chief Minister and the dignitaries felicitated the progressive farmers of the division, members of the agricultural producer groups and self-help groups.