Raipur 10 April: On Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel's instructions, Quarantine centers will be established in the state at Gram Panchayat-level for prevention of COVID-19. Chhattisgarh's Panchayat and Rural Development Department has issued guidelines today regarding establishment of quarantine centers at gram panchayat-level for prevention of COVID-19 today.

Guidelines in this regard have been issued by Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Department to all the Collectors and Chief Executive Officers of Jila Panchayat. It is mentioned in the guidelines that State Government is taking various necessary steps for prevention and control of corona virus (COVID-19). Quick diagnosis and treatment of the patients are being ensured through active surveillance at the community-level.

Quarantine centers should be set up at gram panchayat-level for people coming from outside to the villages. These quarantine centers should be established outside the villages. Quarantine centers should re-established soon while strictly complying to the guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare Department and Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Support and assistance of Youth Committee, Ramayan Bhajan Mandali, Monitoring Committee and other local committees should be sought for monitoring of the facilities in these quarantine centers. Proper arrangements of bathrooms for women should be made in the quarantine centers beforehand along with the clean and ready to use toilets.

Necessary materials such as sanitizer bottles, phenyl, dustbins, brooms, buckets, mattresses, carpets, bath and laundry soaps, etc. should be made available for the people staying in the quarantine center. Items like masks, sanitizers, soaps, donas, paper plates should be purchased for the quarantine centers from local self-help groups in the district.

Gram Panchayats should also undertake the tasks of disinfecting public places including buildings and roads, ensuring cleanliness, and safe disposal of waste. Dry ration and other necessary materials should be made available to the people staying in the Quarantine Centers in maximum quantity possible. In case, there is no arrangement availble for preparation of food, arrangements should be made to preparation and distribution of food with proper precautions.

In any case, people living in quarantine centers should not be allowed to leave the premises / identified area, nor should they be made to work outside. Do not allow their family members and others to enter the center. Activities such as bhajan-kirtan, sports, yoga, training will be banned in the center.

While selecting buildings for the quarantine centers, it should be noted that the buildings, wherein the 12th board examinations are scheduled, should not be selected as quarantine center. In order to provide basic facilities as mentioned above in the quarantine centers, the unaccounted amount and the basic amount of the 15th Finance Commission, as the case may be, should be utilized as per rules. If anyone in quarantine centers show symptoms of cold-fever or any other such symptom, they should be immediately tested. If the person is found to be corona positive, they should be immediately admitted to the Isolation Center or Covid Care Center established by Health Department.