Chhattisgarh Horror: Husband Beats Wife, Chops Off Her Hair and Shaves Head Over ‘Character Doubts’; Video Sparks Outrage

Police arrested a man in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media showing him brutally assaulting his wife, cutting her hair, and shaving her head. The accused, identified as Jitendra Ghasiya, allegedly carried out the attack over suspicions regarding his wife's character. The incident took place last Sunday in Pandopara village, but a formal police response was initiated only after graphic video evidence emerged online later in the week. Chhattisgarh: ‘Yoga Guru’ Arrested in Dongargarh for Luring Foreigners With ‘Spiritual Retreats’; Police Seize Sex Toys, Viagra, Drugs From Ashram in Shocking Raid.

According to the victim's complaint, Ghasiya arrived at her residence under the influence of alcohol and launched a coordinated physical assault. The woman, who is in her mid-30s, alleged that her limbs were tied before the accused used scissors and a blade to forcibly tonsure her head. She further stated that the suspect threatened to burn her alive and subjected her to severe degradation, including forcing her to ingest urine. Initially, authorities filed a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering domestic cruelty, voluntarily causing hurt, obscene acts, and criminal intimidation. However, following the viral spread of the footage which clarified the full extent of the abuse, senior officials updated the charges. BJP Leader Burnt Alive in SUV: Sand Mining Dispute Turns Deadly, 3 Dead in Chhattisgarh's Koriya (Watch Video).

Man Arrested For Assaulting Wife and Tonsuring Her Head

Korea In-Charge Superintendent of Police Suresha Choubey stated that the victim did not initially disclose the entirety of the ordeal during her preliminary complaint on Monday. Once the video provided definitive evidence of forced consumption, investigators added Section 123 of the BNS, which pertains to administering a harmful or intoxicating substance with the intent to cause harm. Background details provided by law enforcement indicate that the couple had a love marriage approximately 15 years ago and share four children, who currently reside with the father. The victim reported that she had been living separately with an acquaintance for the past year after Ghasiya abandoned her.

Local authorities confirmed that Ghasiya remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).