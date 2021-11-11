Chhattisgarh, Nov 11: In a barbaric incident in Chhattisgarh, a minor girl was allegedly raped by two men when she went for a morning walk. The victim is 14 year old. The incident occurred on November 7 in the state's Rajnandgaon district. The accused and two of the accomplices have been arrested by the cops on Tuesday. One of the accused was a minor.

According to police, the victim, a resident of the Dongargaon town left home early for a morning walk with her friends. However, just about two kilometres away from home, the four abducted the girl and forcibly took her away on a motorcycle. Though her friends called out for help and raised an alarm but as the place was isolated, the bikers managed to flee.The victim was raped and abandoned in a nearby forest. Bihar Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped by 4 People in Nalanda During Chhath Puja, Case Registered

The victim somehow managed to reach home and narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a complaint with the police.

The police on Monday arrested Gajendra Korram (18) and Salik Nishad (18), who allegedly raped the girl, and Ritesh (23), while the minor accused has been detained, he said.

The victim quoted Gajendra and Salik as main accused while other two guarded the place, said police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is underway, police said.

