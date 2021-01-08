Raipur, January 8: A massive fire broke out at the Godavari Power Ispat plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district on Friday evening. According to reports, the blaze erupted in a glowing inferno at the plant. After receiving the information, senior officials have rushed to the spot. Kolkata: Fire Erupts at Huts Near Bengal Chemical Industries, Close to EM Bypass; Traffic Movement Affected.

Till now, there are no reports of any injuries in the fire. A video of the massive at the plant also surfaced on social media. In the video, huge flames coming out from the inferno could be seen. A thick engulfed of smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the locals. More details are still awaited. Himachal Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Baddi Industrial Area, 1 Injured.

Video of Massive Fire at The Plant:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a glowing inferno at the Godavari Power Ispat plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/AC0CbdSnn8 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Earlier this month, Godawari Power and Ispat entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh Government for setting up of the facilities in Raipur and Bastar region. According to reports, for Raipur, the cost of a project will be around Rs 1,400 crore and Rs 900 crore for Bastar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).