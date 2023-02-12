Durg, February 12: Police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man for killing his daughter and injuring his wife and two other daughters in Durg district because he was upset about his elder daughter's decision to enter into a love marriage without asking for his permission and against his wishes.

The man has been identified him as Amardev Rai of Khursipar area, reported TOI. Though the accused had fled the spot, he later appeared at the police station and surrendered. Odisha: Upset Over Toad Entering His House, Man Cooks It For Dinner; One Girl Dead, Another Critical After Consuming It in Keonjhar.

Amar Dev Rai, a driver, returned home on Friday night and had an argument with wife Devanti over his daughter’s decision of love marriage. Later at around 3:30 am, the accused pulled out a sword and attacked Devanti and their daughters Vandana (22), Jyoti (18) and Preeti (17) when they were asleep. He did not however attack his 12-year-old son in the whole altercation. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Truck Rams into Wedding Horse Carriage in Meerut; Three People and Horse Die.

The police rushed the injured to a hospital where Jyoti Rai was declared brought dead while three others were referred to a private hospital in critical condition. Rai told the police that he was upset with Vandana’s love marriage with Abhishek Singh last year.

After marriage, Vandana had come to Rai’s house to care for her mother who recently had an operation. The Saturday incident began when Rai fought with his wife over Vandana coming home.

