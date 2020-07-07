Dantewada, July 7: Naxals on Tuesday released the parents of police personnel Ajay Telam. The Naxals had taken the parents of Telam hostages in Bade Palli of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. According to reports, Naxals released the hostages due to sustained pressure by villagers of Gumiyapal. Naxals abducted the parents of the police personnel in Gumiyapal on Monday night.

Abhishek Pallav SP Dantewada told news agency ANI, “Due to sustained pressure of villagers of Gumiyapal, Naxals have released the parents of Police personnel Ajay Telam. Nearly the entire village walked 15 km upto Bade Palli, put forth their views & ensured that Naxals release his parents.” Chhattisgarh: Cop Killed in Front of Family by Naxals.

On Monday, a group of ultras barged into the house of District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village and abducted his father Lachhu Telam (64) and mother Vijjo Telam (62). They also thrashed the constable's sister and snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

The constable, who was last year recruited in the DRG, the anti-Naxal force of the state police, was not in the house as he stays in his units camp in Dantewada, said Pallav. The SP added that Naxals seemed to be frustrated after the district police last month launched the Lon Varratu campaign under which posters and banners of the rebels, which carry cash rewards on their heads, are being put up in their native villages.

