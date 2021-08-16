Raipur, August 16: A woman was allegedly gangraped in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district by three men on Thursday. The accused even thrashed the woman’s husband. The incident took place in the Khamtarai region when the couple from Janjgir had gone to Raipur in search of a job. The accused have been identified as Rajesh, Mukesh and Santosh Beldaar. They were arrested by the police on Friday. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

The couple took shelter in a temple as they got tired after the journey. According to a report published in The Times of India, three accused spotted them inside the temple. Then they initiated a casual talk with the woman’s husband and took him with bim on the pretext of helping in getting a job. The accused reportedly took him to an isolated place, where they thrashed him and took his mobile phone. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Kills Neighbour in Kabirdham District Over Suspicion Of Black Magic; Arrested.

After abandoning him there, the accused returned to the temple where they told the rape survivor that her husband was calling him and took her with them to a deserted place and took turns to rape her. The three accused even threatened the woman to harm her husband if she tells anybody. They told her that her husband was in their confinement.

According to the report, the accused dropped the woman at the temple. She then approached the Khamtarai police station and narrated the entire incident. Meanwhile, her husband, after reaching the temple, found his. He also rushed to the police station. His wife was also sitting there. The couple then lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused were arrested on Friday and were sent to judicial custody.

