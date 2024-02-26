Patna, February 26: In a shocking incident in Bihar, nine people died after a car allegedly collided with a container in Kaimur district in the late hours of Sunday, February 25. The horrific road accident occurred at Devkali village under Mohania police station located on National Highway 19 around 7.30 pm on Sunday. Reports suggest that Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey and his writer also died in the Kaimur road accident in Bihar.

Police officials said that the SUV rammed into several vehicles when the accident took place. The car was reportedly plying on the Sasaram to Varanasi route on NH19 at a very high speed when it first rammed into a bike and crashed into the road divider. Later, the SUB was tossed into the air and fell onto the opposite side of the road where it collided with a truck. Bihar Road Accident: Nine Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles on National Highway in Kaimur; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Major Road Accident in Kaimur

VIDEO | Several killed after a car collided with a container in Bihar's Kaimur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wKkD4eTpBp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024

Dilip Kumar, Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said that everyone who was inside the car died. After the incident came to light, cops reached the spot and sent the bodies to Bhabua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Officials also said that the deceased people were members of an orchestra company. A report in Zee News stated that Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey also lost his life in a car accident.

Chhotu Pandey's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Bhojpuri industry. Reports suggest that the young singer had just started making a name for himself in the Bhojpuri industry. He is also said to have worked in a Bhojpuri film. The young singer hailed from Bihar's Buxar district. He is survived by his father and four brothers. Nine Killed in Truck-Jeep-Motorcycle Collision in Bihar, CM Condoles Deaths.

Chotu Pandey or Chhotu Pandey has sung several Bhojpuri songs, including "Chals Aaja Kohbar Mein", "Pagli Re Pyar Karke", "Kismat Mein Naikhe Milan" and the popular song "Phone Kattaru Dosra Se Pat Gailu Ka". The young singer also starred in a Bhojpuri film titled "Sabkar Dulrua Hawan".

