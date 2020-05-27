China Lodges Strong Protest with India Over Virtual Presence of Indian MPs at Swearing-in Ceremony of Taiwan's Re-elected President Tsai

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 27: China on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with India over virtual presence of two Indian Members of Parliament at the swearing-in ceremony celebrations of Taiwan’s re-elected President Tsai. BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Rahul Kaswan's video messages had been reportedly played out during the swearing-in ceremony. Around 92 dignitaries for 41 countries participated in the event. China Plans to Evacuate Citizens From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Border Dispute.

According to a report published in India Today, Liu Bing- counsellor (parliament) Chinese embassy in New Delhi has written an email to lodge the protest with India. In the email, Bing called the virtual presence of the Indian parliamentarians “utterly wrong”. “The one-China principle, enshrined by the UN charter and its relevant resolutions, is a generally recognised norm in international relations and a general consensus of the international community,” reported the media house quoting excerpts from the Chinese diplomats email.

He added that the Indian governments have pledged to adhere to the one-China principle and such messages would encourage separatists and could harm the peace and prosperity in the region. Notably, India officially did not participate in the event. However, Beijing was unhappy with the unofficial virtual attendance of the Indian MPs. US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo had also attended the event. Sino-Indian Border Dispute: India Rejects China's Allegations That Indian Troops Trespassed Across the LAC.

The development came at a time of rising tensions between both countries due to border issues. According to reports, has violated the unresolved boundary and obstructed Indian Patrols in Ladakh. Satellite images accessed by NDTV, show that China is carrying out massive construction activity at a high altitude airbase, which is just 200 kilometres away from the Pangong Lake. It is also reportedly the same place where the skirmish took place between the troop of both countries on May 5 and 6.