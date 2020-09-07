New Delhi/Beijing, September 7: China on Monday said it has never recognised Arunachal Pradesh and reiterated its claim over the Indian state. The remark from China's Foreign Ministry came in response to a question relating to the reported abduction of five people from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). China recognises Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet over which it claims sovereignty. 'China Can't Lose An Inch Of Territory, India Responsible For Escalating Tension': Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi To Rajnath Singh.

China has never recognized so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region, and we have no details to release yet about question on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, was quoted by Global Times as saying. India-China Border Stand-Off: Chinese Troops' Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo in Violation of Bilateral Agreements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Beijing.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju yesterday said that the Indian Army had sent a hotline message to the PLA about the abduction of five people from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese soldiers. Congress MLA Ninong Ering on Saturday claimed that five residents of a border village were abducted by China's PLA on Friday, triggering tension among the local population.

The development comes amid an ongoing standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. China had made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake On the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," Indian Defence Ministry said. On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.

Chinese aggression started increasing along the Line of Actual Control and more particularly in Galwan Valley since May 5. The Chinese side reportedly transgressed in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong lake on May 17 and May 18.

