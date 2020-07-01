New Delhi, July 1: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that his ministry will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects. Adding more, he even said that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Making the announcement, Gadkari said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "We will not give permission to joint ventures that have Chinese partners for road construction. We have taken a firm stand that if they (Chinese companies) come via joint venture in our country, we will not allow it." China Tried to Intrude Into Indian Territory but We Responded, Says Nitin Gadkari.

Among other details, Gadkari said that Centre is mulling on policies to ban Chinese firms from participating in highway projects. While Union Ministry is also relaxing norms for Indian companies to expand their eligibility criteria, added the Union Minister. Gadkari was of the view that this step would help in achieving PM Narendra Modi's vision of a 'self-reliant India' or Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Earlier, Gadkari had said that India's internal and external security is the priority of the Narendra Modi government. The minister stated that India responded well to China's intrusion attack at Galwan Valley in Lakakh. Addressing a virtual rally of party workers in Western Maharashtra from Nagpur through video link, Gadkari had previously said, "If anyone is coming to our borders and trying to encroach on our land, we will give them a befitting reply. We will empower and strengthen this country further so that no one can take steps against us."

