Jaipur, April 17: Among the 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan is the Churu Lok Sabha constituency, which is located in the Shekhawati region in the state. Classified as ‘General Seat’, the constituency covers the whole Churu district as well as a part of the Hanumangarh district. At present, it includes eight Legislative Assembly segments - Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, and Sujangarh (SC) in Churu district, and Nohar and Bhadra in Hanumangarh district. Since 1999, the BJP has had the majority in the seat. Rahul Kaswan, the son of former MP Ram Singh Kaswan, defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2014 with a resounding 2,95,000 vote margin and 44.85 per cent of the vote.

When Kaswan won the seat again in 2019 with a margin of more than 3,34,000 votes and a vote share of about 60% against the Congress, his score increased even further. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Polling Date in Churu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16, the Churu Lok Sabha constituency will undergo voting for the LS Polls 2024 in the first phase of the voting, i.e. on April 19.

Candidates in Churu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The BJP and Congress will contest for supremacy in Churu in the General Polls 2024. Significantly, Rahul Kaswan switched and joined the grand old party after the BJP refused to give him a ticket from the constituency, which has loaded the deck in the Congress's favour. Devendra Jhajaria, a Paralympic gold winner and member of the Jat community, has been given a ticket by the BJP against Kaswan.

Counting, Result Date in Churu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The votes for the Churu Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be counted and results will be announced by ECI on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote for General Polls, Announces Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Rajasthan

There are 25 parliamentary seats in the state of Rajasthan. Three of these seats are set aside for ST candidates, and four are designated for SC candidates. The other eighteen are not reserved. The General Polls 2024 will be conducted in the state in two voting phases, on April 19 and April 26. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, 66.34 per cent of voters in the state cast ballots.

