High drama unfolded at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after a local resident bypassed security checkpoints and entered an ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site armed with a can of 'Hit' pest control spray. The incident led to a minor physical altercation between the individual and party loyalists before security personnel intervened to restore order.

The man, whose identity has not been officially released by authorities, reportedly entered the designated demonstration zone carrying the household insecticide as a symbolic gesture of defiance against the political group. According to eyewitnesses, he began raising slogans criticizing the party leadership and its policies, brandishing the spray can toward assembly members. Cockroach Janta Party Begins Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation (Watch Video).

The unexpected counter-protest quickly drew the attention of CJP supporters on the ground. A brief, chaotic scuffle broke out as party workers attempted to disarm the man and remove him from the immediate vicinity of the main stage. On-site police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the venue moved swiftly to separate the clashing factions. The individual carrying the aerosol can was safely detached from the crowd, detained, and subsequently escorted away from the protest perimeter to prevent further escalation. No serious injuries were reported during the brief confrontation.

Jantar Mantar, situated in the heart of the national capital, remains a heavily monitored zone designated for democratic protests and public assemblies. Security protocols typically involve barricading and baggage checks at entry points to prevent hazardous materials from entering high-profile gatherings. The Cockroach Janta Party has been staging a continuous mass demonstration at the site, drawing a steady influx of regional workers, activists, and leaders to the capital. The agitation focuses on pressing legislative demands and public grievances, which have kept political tensions elevated across the district. 'Cockroaches Aa Rahe Hain': Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi to Lead Jantar Mantar Protest Seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation (Watch Video).

Chaos at Jantar Mantar After Man Arrives With Cockroach Killer Spray

A Muslim man went to the Cockroach Janta Party's protest carrying an anti-cockroach spray. He said, When we don't allow cockroaches to breed in our homes, how can we allow them to breed in India? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aNDPrrQCWX — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 6, 2026

Despite the brief disruption, the situation at Jantar Mantar was quickly contained. Law enforcement officials have updated security measures at the entry channels, increasing manual frisking and deploying additional personnel along the perimeter to monitor incoming crowds. The CJP leadership resumed its scheduled programming shortly after the area was cleared. The protest remains active and ongoing, with speakers continuing to address the gathered assembly under the close supervision of Delhi Police.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Saffron Chargers), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).