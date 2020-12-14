Lucknow, December 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to review the works of all development authorities of the state. He said that the schemes of the authorities should be time bound, focussing on public interest and should ensure that citizens should not be disturbed or harassed.

In order to ensure this, he underlined, their functioning needs to be vastly improved at many levels. The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to first review the status of the projects run by them at the respective department level, after which he himself will review each authority. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation, Govt Job for Kin of Killed CRPF Soldier in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister was reviewing various departments at a high-level meeting convened at his government residence on Monday. In the review meeting, CM Yogi while expressing commitment to the interests of farmers, said that all effective and hassle free system of paddy purchasing should be ensured at all procurement centres.

Effective procurement should be ensured, so that farmers get the benefit of MSP on time, he stated. He also directed concerned officials that all paddy purchasing centers of the state should be reviewed and cautioned them that some disruptive and anti-development elements were trying to disturb the smooth operation of the procurement process.

Certain complaints have also been received, he informed while adding that strict action should be taken against these people. No compromise can be made as far as the wellbeing and interests of farmers was concerned, the chief minister pointed out.

The Chief Minister, while instructing officials to simplify Ease of Doing Business for industrial investment, stated the need to deploy qualified and hard working officers in Invest UP, UPCIDA and Development Authorities. Inter-district transfer process in Basic Education Department should be completed soon:

CM has also given instructions to complete the process of inter-district transfer of teachers in the Basic Education Department at the earliest. He said that all roadblocks in their regard have been sorted. It is a matter of convenience for the youth and so officials should be prepared for it. In the meeting, CM Yogi said that the Smart City and Amrit Yojana of the state will be reviewed soon along with the Union Urban Development Minister. These tasks are related to public interest. These should be monitored continuously. Officers should prioritise these projects and schemes, Yogi ji further said.

The Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan Is To Honour The Faith of the People of the State

The CM called the newly created Kailas Mansarovar Bhavan an excellent gift for the people of the state. Appreciating the grandeur of the building, the CM also directed to make it more public utility. CM said that this building is dedicated to devotees of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Sindhu Darshan Yatra, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri etc. UP Govt Gave One-Time Pension to 10.68 Lakh ‘Divyang' During COVID-19 Lockdown, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

System Reforms in Government Medical Institutions

Chief Minister Yogi has given instructions to improve the system in all government medical institutions. He has said that now we are all entering a new phase of Covid unlock and the process of Covid vaccination is expected to start soon, but in the meantime there should be no negligence in treatment of patients suffering from other diseases.

CM also said that the system of OPD should be made smooth in all the medical institutions of the state which will help the general public a lot. He said that in this era of Covid unlock, life is becoming increasingly normal now, but abundant care should be taken in vigilance and caution should be maintained.

He directed the establishment of a safe cold chain for the Corona vaccine. Additional Chief Secretary Medical Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the training of vaccinators for corona vaccination is starting from Monday. Necessary preparations have been made in this regard. The CM said that the guidelines of the government regarding Covid-19 should be ensured at all costs. Effective arrangements should be maintained continuously regarding the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

Give Priority to the Construction of Proposed Universities:

The Chief Minister directed officials to start construction of proposed state universities in Saharanpur, Aligarh and Azamgarh and Atal Bihari Bajpai Medical University, Lucknow soon. CM Yogi Adityanath Puts Emphasis on Girls' Health, Over 3.5 Lakh Adolescent Girls Benefitted by UP Govt's Scheme.

CM also said that the establishment of these institutions is a priority of the government and ordered for their DPR's to be prepared soon. These projects are of public importance and hence no delay should be done in their roll out, Yogi ji further said.

At the same time, taking cognisance of certain events, he said that every penny of the government money should be accounted for. There should not be a single incident of fake billing. There should be no mercy with such people and that stringent penal action should be initiated against them.