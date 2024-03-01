Clean energy tech has helped limit the rise but the IEA warns steep cuts in CO2 emissions to limit a global rise in temperatures.Energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Friday.

The IEA analysis showed that it rose by 410 million tonnes, or 1.1%, in 2023 to 37.4 billion tonnes.

"Far from falling rapidly — as is required to meet the global climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement — CO2 emissions reached a new record high," the IEA said.

However, the report also showed the use of wind and solar energy, as well as electric vehicles, had helped to offset the impact of the continued burning of coal and oil growth, which was 1.3% in 2022.

Drought played a role in driving emissions

The reopening of China's economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and a recovery in the aviation sector contributed to an overall rise, the IEA said in its report.

Severe droughts in China, the United States, India, and other countries also hampered hydropower production.

It accounted for around 40% of the rise in emissions or 170 million tonnes of CO2.

"Without this effect, emissions from the global electricity sector would have fallen in 2023," the IEA said.

