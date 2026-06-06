Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Today: CJP Demands, Security Measures and More

New Delhi, June 6: Members and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that gained prominence through social media campaigns, are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today for a protest focused on education-related issues. The demonstration is being led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and is centered on demands for accountability over recent examination controversies, including concerns raised around national entrance and recruitment exams.

What Is the Protest About?

The CJP has said the protest is aimed at highlighting alleged failures in the education system and examination process. One of its key demands is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The group has linked its campaign to concerns surrounding examination management, student grievances, and calls for broader education reforms.

The movement, which began as an online campaign, has attracted significant attention among young people and students. Organisers have repeatedly stated that the protest is intended to remain peaceful and focused on democratic expression. CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar On June 6: Cockroach Janta Party Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation, Gets Sonam Wangchuk’s Support (Watch Videos).

Venue and Schedule

The protest is scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, Delhi's designated site for public demonstrations. Organisers had asked supporters to assemble in central Delhi on Saturday and participate in the gathering. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India from the United States ahead of the event to lead the demonstration.

The group has indicated that it intends to proceed with its programme while maintaining a peaceful approach. Questions over permissions and administrative clearances had been discussed in the days leading up to the protest. ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Trademark Applications Filed by Two Individuals, Founder Abhijeet Dipke Not Among Applicants.

Security and Crowd Management Measures

Ahead of the protest, organisers issued detailed instructions to participants aimed at maintaining order and avoiding disruptions. Supporters were advised to carry the national flag and books, stay hydrated, use sun protection, document events responsibly, and avoid engaging in confrontations. Organisers also urged participants not to respond to provocation and to follow a non-violent approach throughout the gathering.

Dipke additionally appealed to supporters not to gather at Delhi airport upon his arrival, citing concerns about public inconvenience and security arrangements. The request was made after the group reported receiving a large response from supporters planning to welcome him.

Separately, legal and administrative discussions regarding crowd-control arrangements took place before the protest, reflecting expectations of significant public participation.

Growing Support and Public Attention

The CJP has evolved from a satirical online initiative into a movement that has drawn attention from students, activists and public figures. The organisation claims support from people across political backgrounds and has positioned itself as a non-partisan platform focused on education-related concerns.

The planned demonstration has also received support from some activists and public personalities, adding to its visibility ahead of today's event.

Background

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged in recent months as a social media-driven movement critical of issues affecting students and young people. Its campaigns have focused on examination controversies, employment concerns and demands for greater accountability in public institutions. The June 6 protest marks one of the group's most significant offline mobilisations since it began gaining traction online.

As the protest unfolds at Jantar Mantar today, authorities and organisers are expected to monitor the situation closely, with the focus remaining on crowd management, public safety and the group's demands related to education governance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).