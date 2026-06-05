Coimbatore Power Cut: 7-Hour Power Shutdown Scheduled in Tamil Nadu City on June 6; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas
Power supply will be suspended in parts of Coimbatore, including commercial hubs like Town Hall, Oppanakara Street, and essential services like the Coimbatore Railway Station, on Saturday, June 6. The outage will run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM to facilitate mandatory monthly grid maintenance by TANGEDCO.
Power supply will be temporarily suspended in several parts of Coimbatore on Saturday, June 6, to accommodate essential monthly maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) announced that the planned shutdowns will affect regions supplied by the Ukkadam and Madukkarai power substations. The outages are expected to last for seven hours, running from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Affected Areas Due to Power Cut and Suburban Sectors
The maintenance schedule will impact a wide range of commercial hubs, residential pockets, and key public infrastructure across the city. The distribution circle has categorised the affected zones based on their supplying substations:
Ukkadam Substation
Power interruptions will affect primary commercial stretches and densely populated residential areas under this grid, including:
- Variety Hall Road, Town Hall, Oppanakara Street, and TK Market Area
- Selvapuram, Kempatti Colony, Karumbukadai, and Athupalam
- Ukkadam, Sungam Bypass Road, Shanmuga Nagar, and Alwin Nagar
- Indira Nagar, Pari Nagar, Dr. Munisamy Nagar, and surrounding localities
- State Bank Road, the Collector Office complex, and Lorry Pettai. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected With a High of 31°C.
Madukkarai Substation
Neighbourhoods and semi-urban localities on the city outskirts linked to this node will also face shutdowns, specifically:
- Arivoli Nagar
- Serapalayam
- Madukkarai
- Palathurai
- A.G. Pathy
Public Essential Services Impacted
Notably, the scheduled maintenance window covers major transit and healthcare lifelines, including the Coimbatore Railway Station and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). While these major public facilities typically utilise independent back-up diesel generators to maintain critical operations during line maintenance, general public services and nearby commercial establishments in these zones should plan for alternative power arrangements. Coimbatore Child Murder Case: Viral Video of Tamil Nadu Police ‘Laughing’ During Press Briefing Triggers Mixed Reactions.
TANGEDCO officials stated that routine upkeep is mandatory to repair grid vulnerabilities, clear overhead foliage, and enhance overall power supply reliability ahead of seasonal weather shifts. Residents have been requested to complete power-dependent tasks prior to the 9:00 AM cutoff time. Normal supply is slated to resume progressively after 4:00 PM as the technical teams complete their field operations.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).