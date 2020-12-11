New Delhi, December 11: Retired Col Prithipal Singh Gill turned completed a life century on Friday. He turned 100 years old on December 11. Col Prithipal Singh Gill is the only officer till date to provide his services to all the three arms the Indian military He has served the Indian Army (Artillery), Indian Navy as well as the Indian Air Force. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal 70th Birth Anniversary: Know Interesting Facts About The Hero of Battle of Basantar Fought During Indo-Pak War of 1971.

He began his journey in the military by joining the Royal Indian Air Force, despite nit getting his family's consent. He was commissioned as Pilot Officer stationed at Karachi, flying Howard air crafts. Col Gill was then transferred to the Indian Navy where he served on a mine sweeping ship & INS Teer. With participated in the World War - II while serving in the Indian Navy. Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra 46th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Hero of Kargil War 1999.

As Naval Officer, Col Gill qualified Long Gunnery Staff Course at School of Artillery, Devlali and finally joined the Indian Army as a Gunner Officer. He fought the India-Pakistan War of 1965 as an Assam Rifles Sector Commander in Manipur. He continues to remain as an inspiration to thousands of Indian youth to join military to safeguard the nation .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).