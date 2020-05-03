Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh: India Mourns Demise of Handwara Martyrs

Four security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 3: Four valorous personnel of the Indian armed forces lost their lives in the frontier region of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. In an encounter which ensued since the last night, the four soldiers were martyred earlier today. Their identities were revealed as following by the Indian Army: Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh. Details of Handwara Encounter.

Colonel Sharma was a decorated officer who was part of several counter-insurgency operations in J&K. He belonged to Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of India and joined the Indian Army in his 13th attempt to be part of the prestigious force. Sharma was also the recipient of Gallantry Award.

Major Sood had joined the Army after preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, and deserting Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) education which he had initially pursued. On his demise, the bereaved father said it was the duty of his son to keep his life on the line to keep the countrymen safe.

"He has made a supreme sacrifice. It was part of his duty&what he was trained for. I feel sad for his wife as they just got married 3-4 months back. He was meant to save lives: Rtd Brig Chandrakant Sood, father of late Major Anuj Sood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning the demise of the four martyrs. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," he said.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu also expressed anguish over the demise, saying that the sacrifices would not go in vain. "We salute the valour of the Army, police and other security forces for playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and ensuring safe and secure environment for the people", Murmu said.

"The supreme sacrifice made by security personnel who attained martyrdom during an encounter in the Handwara area of Kashmir will always be remembered," the Lt Governor added. He also expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said the sacrifices of the bravehearts will not go waste.

Handwara, located 70 km north of Srinagar, is part of the Kupwara district in North Kashmir. The counter-insurgency operation was launched after the forces were tipped about the presence of militants in Changimulla area of Handwara. While four jawans were martyred, the prime target of the military operation - Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Haider - was eliminated.