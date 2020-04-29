‘Come to Office Only When Aarogya Setu App Shows Safe or Low Risk Status’: Govt Tells Central Govt Employees

Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 29: The government on Wednesday ordered all the Central government employees to review their health status on the 'Aarogya Setu' App and only then leave for office. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, the government asked all its officers, staff (including outsourced staff) to immediately download 'Aarogya Setu' App on their mobile phones. The order further added that an employee should start for office only if the App shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status". "Before starting for office,they must review their status on App & commute only when App shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status", the order said.

Moreover, the officers/staff are advised by the government that in case the App shows a message that he/she has a 'moderate' or 'high risk', he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes 'safe' or 'low risk'. Aarogya Setu App to Track COVID-19 Cases: Here's How to Download It.

Here's How Aarogya Setu App Works:

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. After downloading, this app asks if you have cough, fever or trouble breathing etc. If you do not have any such problem, you will be in the Green Zone.This app tells user to keep the mobile phone's Bluetooth and location devices on.

Whenever the user visits a crowded place, this app keeps sending messages from nearby mobile phones through the Bluetooth. When the user stands near someone who is also a normal it shows green zone. But if that person becomes COVID-19 positive after 10 days, this app will alert you immediately. In such a situation, the user can get himself or herself checked also. This app also tells about hotspots, so that the user can change the route.

The government has asked all educational institutions and departments to push downloading of the app. The Aarogya Setu App, which was launched by the government on April 2, aims to alert users if they have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. In fact, the App has reached over 50 million users in just after it was rolled out- making it the fastest ever globally in comparison to other Apps.

The current version of Aarogya Setu app is primarily compatible for smartphones. The App recorded 75 million (7.5 crore) downloads, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on April 24. Available in 11 languages, the app is designed for use on an all-India basis.