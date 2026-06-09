'Community Dogs Who Are Harmless': Actress Manjari Fadnnis Breaks Down Over Alleged Brutal Killing of Society Dog 'Mikey' (Watch Video)

Actress Manjari Fadnnis shared an emotional video on social media on Monday night, breaking down in tears as she alleged the brutal killing of a community dog named "Mikey" inside her residential complex in Madh Island. The canine, a long-haired stray who had been cared for by Fadnnis and other residents for over seven years, had recently gone missing, sparking an extensive search. According to Fadnnis, the community's investigation took a dark turn when an informant confessed that the dog had been violently targeted by individuals within the housing society. Manjari Fadnnis Breaks Down on Camera After Community Dog Mikey Is Allegedly Beaten to Death (Watch Video).

Severe Assault of 'Mikey' in the Complex Basement

Mumbai Police have reportedly initiated a probe into the matter following the online outcry and direct appeals by animal rights advocates and residents. The incident came to light after Mikey uncharacteristically disappeared from the society premises, prompting residents to launch a frantic search campaign, put up missing posters, and question security guards. Fadnnis revealed that a subsequent confession laid out a horrifying sequence of events.

"We had a dog called Mikey. He was abandoned by his family and he's been a part of our society since 2019 or 20," Fadnnis stated in her video. "He was a really sweet dog. He went missing. We were all worried and we all tried to find where he is. We made posters, we put them everywhere. We've been trying to search for him incessantly," the actress added. The actress further alleged that the perpetrators ambushed the dog while he was resting in a quiet section of the property. "He was sleeping quietly near one of our building basement areas and he was hit. He was hit with some big stick or iron rod or whatever. He was hit on his head and he got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area between B1 and the lobby and they hit him more. They hit him more till he was bleeding from his mouth," Fadnnis added.

Disposal of Body in Nearby Creek

According to the details shared by the actress, the attackers then attempted to hide the evidence of the assault while the animal was still incapacitated. She alleged that the individuals packed the severely injured dog into a jute bag, or goni, to transport him off the property. "In a half-dead state, they just put him inside a goni and they threw him off into this khadi (creek) area behind," Fadnnis added, noting that residents were currently working alongside local contacts to recover the dog's body. "We're trying to search for his body right now... He's gone," she said. Visibly shattered, the actress voiced her deep anguish regarding the lack of security for stray animals in urban high-rises and raised questions directed at judicial frameworks. "Supreme Court, you have given criminal minds like this [the confidence]. They feel safe to go the illegal route and just eliminate dogs they don't like. Community dogs who are harmless, community dogs which are loved and taken care of," she lamented. SC on Stray Dogs Relocation: Supreme Court Refuses To Modify Order Removing Stray Dogs From Public Places; Directs Animal Birth Control Centres in Every District.

Industry Support and Calls for Action

Fadnnis, a vocal animal welfare advocate who shot to fame with her role in the hit film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, has received widespread support from the Bollywood community following the post. Celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Dhanashree Verma, and Ridhima Pandit publicly shared their condolences and echoed her calls for stricter animal protection laws under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. In her post, Fadnnis extended her gratitude to local resident Sanket Kadam and activist Xavier Bernard Santiago for helping coordinate the community's response, alongside Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar for stepping in to assist with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).