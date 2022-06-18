New Delhi, June 18: The All India Congress Committee on Saturday appointed Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new communication department. He has been appointed with immediate effect.

"Congress president has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new communication department with immediate effect", said an official communication from the All India Congress Committee in the name of Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal. BJP Accused of Plagiarising Andhra Startup W3Layouts' Website Codes; Party Denies Allegations.

Earlier, Congress leader Khera, showing his dissatisfaction when he was not made a contender for Rajya Sabha election, had tweeted "Shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi (Maybe something fell short of my penance)".

However, as the tweet started gathering support on social media from other Congress workers and supporters, the party spokesperson added a clarification as he tweeted: "Congress gave me my identity".

