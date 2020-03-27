Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 694, Death Toll Reaches 16; Centre Announces COVID-19 Economic Package

Coronavirus outbreak | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 26: India witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as 88 more people tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 694. Sixteen deaths were also reported from the country due to the deadly virus. As per the Health Ministry, out of the total confirmed cases, 47 were foreign nationals. PM Narendra Modi Thanks Amir of Qatar For His Personal Attention to Welfare of Indians Living There During Outbreak of Coronavirus.

At least, 45 people completely recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals. The maximum number of cases were reported in Maharashtra, where 125 people were tested positive. In Kerala also the number of confirmed cases also crossed 100. Three people also lost their lives each in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Two deaths were reported from Karnataka. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Economic Package Announced By Government:

To give relief to daily wagers and people living below the poverty line during the coronavirus lockdown, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced several measures. The Finance minister announced a relief package of Rs 1,70,000 crore for poor. A total of 80 crore people will be provided free food and cash under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna. The Centre also announced an insurance cover for them of Rs 50 lakh per person for healthcare officials, including ASHA workers, doctors, sanitary workers and para-medics, for their active participation the battle against coronavirus.

The government hiked MNREGA wage to Rs 202 per day from Rs 182. The move will benefit five crore families. Apart from this, women having Jan Dhan accounts will receive Rs 500 for the next three months, which will help them in taking care of their households. The government will also pay the EPF contribution for both employer and employee for the next three months. The scheme is applicable to establishments with upto 100 employees, where 90 per cent earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.

PM Narendra Modi’s Address in G20 Virtual Summit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his address with G-20 nations' leaders at the G-20 Virtual Summit 2020 called strengthening of global organisations like World Health Organisation (WHO) to deal with healthcare issues like an outbreak of COVI19. The summit was called to discuss and frame strategy to combat the deadly virus.

The coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, claimed nearly 21,000 lives world-wide. In China, over 3,000 people lost their lives. Italy is the worst-affected country, as the death toll in this European country crossed 7,500, followed by Spain, where the deadly virus claimed over 4,000 lives. Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed five lakh across the world.