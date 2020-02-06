Coronavirus in India: Chinese Ships' Crew, Passengers Barred From Mumbai Port

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 6: The crew and passengers of ships arriving from China or certain other South-East Asian countries have been barred from entering Mumbai port as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, official sources said here on Thursday.

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has also restricted the entry of crew and passengers who visited China in the past one month and banned all shore leave/excursions for them. Coronavirus Scare: India Bars Entry of Foreigners Who Have Been to China on or After January 15 by Air, Land or Sea.

"We are also obtaining self-declaration from Chinese crew/passengers and those with a history of recent trips to China," an official said.

Till date, MbPT health authorities have screened 177 persons, including 158 crew, from ships arriving from China or with a history of recent travels to that country. However, none tested positive, but strict preventive measures continue, the official added.

All crew/passengers with a history of travel to China or other affected countries are being screened with a thermal scanner at the port.

Besides, captains/masters of all foreign vessels arriving in Mumbai harbour from China, Singapore, Thailand have been mandated to inform MbPT authorities with full details in advance about crew or passengers suspected of coronavirus infection.

The MbPT had acquired N95 protective masks and other personal protective equipment for medicos, pilots or other officials who may come in contact with any affected vessels/crew. Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Shipping Industry Takes a Hit Due to Lockdown in China, Goods Lay Stranded.

Signages on the new coronavirus have been put up, an isolation ward set up at the Port Trust Hospital, standard operating procedures framed and circulated to vessel agents and others.