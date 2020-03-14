Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Count Rises to 19 in Maharashtra, RSS Meeting Postponed in Bengaluru

People wearing masks in Maharashtra due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai/Bengaluru, March 14: Two new cases of novel coronavirus infections, officially known as COVID-19, were reported in Maharashtra, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 19. Of these two, one each was reported in Mumbai and Ahmednagar, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Karnataka, an event of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was postponed due to fears of the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

In Maharashtra, the number of persons who tested positive for coronavirus was 17 till Friday evening. of these 17, ten positive cases were reported in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane. However, reports of two other patients arrived late at night. "As they were found positive, the count of infected persons in the state now stands at 19," a health department official also confirmed. The person who tested positive for coronavirus in Ahmedabad had travelled to Dubai. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Evacuee From Italy at Army's Quarantine Facility Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Manesar.

In the wake of coronavirus threat, the Uddha Thackeray government on Friday ordered closure of cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30. The government also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak.

RSS Event Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Fears:

The RSS was to hold its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) or All India House of Representatives meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 15. The meeting was later postponed in view of the coronavirus spread in Karnataka. Earlier, the RSS had arranged for screening of all guests, journalists and those attending the meeting. This had been decided as a precautionary measure after a man died due to coronavirus in Karnataka on Thursday.