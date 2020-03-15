Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Employee in Mindspace Airoli, Another Person in Vashi Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thane, March 15: A building in the Mindspace Complex in Airoli in Navi Mumbai was evacuated and disinfected on Sunday after one of the persons working in the sprawling business park tested positive for novel coronavirus, a civic body official said. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Mindspace Airoli Being Sanitised after One Employee of Majesco Found COVID-19 Positive as Per Reports.

The Covid-19 patient is being treated in Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and all co-workers have been asked to observe home isolation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Medical Officer Dr Balasaheb Sonawane said. "A building in the Mindspace Complex in Airoli was evacuated and disinfected as per protocol to tackle the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

An official said a person from the Philippines, who was in the country on a 40-day visa, and was staying in a mosque in Vashi, also tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been quarantined in Kasturba Hospital. "He was in Vashi between March 3-12 for a religious function. Nine people who came in contact with him have tested negative for the virus," the official said.